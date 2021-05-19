Share the truth















AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Last summer, as riots and political violence erupted on American streets, gun sales and concealed carry applications spiked dramatically, and have yet to return to pre-2020 levels. When our own sense of personal safety becomes threatened, it’s human nature to think more about protecting ourselves and our loved ones, and we’re seeing the same phenomenon at work in Israel right now, where applications for carry licenses have jumped by 700% over the past week.

According to Haaretz, in an average week about 270 people apply for a carry license, but last week almost 2,000 people submitted their application . A senior law enforcement official said that “The number of requests is enormous, but makes sense in light of the security situation in the country.” He added that the applications represent “the public’s fear that at the moment of truth, the police won’t be there, and they’d prefer to defend themselves in a life-threatening event. After the images we’re seeing in Lod , Ramle and the areas of the Triangle and the Negev, it makes sense that civilians would request to arm themselves in order to protect themselves and their families.” While the media’s attention has largely been […]

