This year marks the 150 th anniversary of The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex . In this particular book, Charles Darwin addressed the questions he raised about human beings in his earlier book On the Origin of Species , specifically “whether man, like every other species, is descended from some pre-existing form . . .” Darwin’s Speculation Lacks Supporting Evidence

Not surprisingly, Darwin’s answer was “yes.” At that time, in 1871, genetics as we understand it now was completely unknown. Even paleontology was still in its infancy as a field of science. So, Darwin’s work was, essentially, speculation based on very limited physical evidence. Darwin’s successors were to find the evidence needed to support his conclusion.

That task, as it turns out, hasn’t gone all that well. At least that’s the conclusion of a recent study published in the journal Science . Researchers from The American Museum of Natural History conducted the study and summed up its findings with this devastating headline: “Most Human Origins Stories Are Not Compatible with Known Fossils.”

According to the study’s lead author: When you look at the narrative for hominin [bipedal apes including modern humans] it’s just a big mess — […]

