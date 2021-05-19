Share the truth















(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) I still remember my first day at boot camp. Granted, it was a little foggy–I got in late at night, then had to go through all the initial processing before crawling in bed for a whopping 45 minutes before starting that first day–but I remember it.

Boot camp isn’t easy. It’s not meant to be, though. I’ve compared it to brainwashing, and in a lot of ways, it is. It’s a necessary step in building what our nation needs to keep it safe and strong.

For branches like the Army and Marines, one would expect that boot camp also includes a lot of weapons training, and for good reason. However, trainees at Fort Jackson are going to get a lot less weapon handling than others. The Army’s largest basic training post paused weapons immersion training after one trainee escaped May 6 and hijacked a school bus with an unloaded M4 carbine, officials at Fort Jackson , in South Carolina, said Thursday evening. The pause “means simply that weapons are kept in the arms room unless they are needed for a specific training event,” such as going to the range or practicing aiming techniques, post spokesman Patrick J. […]

