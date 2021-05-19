Share the truth















On May 17, pro-lifers in Chattanooga, Tennessee celebrated 28 years of being a city with no abortions.

The Chattanoogan reports pro-life advocates rallied together in 1993 to help close the only abortion facility in the city, raising more than $300,000 in a week to buy the abortion facility building at a bankruptcy sale.

This week, local pro-life advocate Thomas Snowden remembered how many people came together to pray, donate and work to protect unborn babies from abortion nearly three decades ago.

“We thanked God when the last abortion clinic closed, and we continue to thank Him that Chattanooga has been the largest city in the country without an abortion clinic for 28 years,” Snowden told the news outlet.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports pro-lifers converted the land on which the abortion facility stood into a memorial for aborted babies.

The National Memorial for the Unborn opened in 1994 as a place of remembrance for aborted babies and healing for their mothers, fathers and other family members. It includes a 50-foot granite "Wall of Names" with small plaques dedicated to babies by individuals across

