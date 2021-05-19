Share the truth















CEO of My Pillow and the founder of Frank Speech, Mike Lindell, appeared on Bannon’s War Room podcast on Wednesday and for the second time mentioned the legal procedure he and his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, would use to address the 2020 Presidential election, which Lindell says was stolen by China.

“We have private audits happening that will show up in the case for the US Supreme Court, that I am not going talk about now, but we will let the public know about them at the right time,” Lindell told Bannon.

“We also are going to hit them with what is called a Quo Warranto, but first we need to show the evidence to everyone and that is what we are doing at Frank Speech and with the movies at Frank Speech. We will dump out more and more information to the public and I promise the 29 attacks by China will go into the Mike Lindell case,” Lindell said.

Quo Warranto: In British and American common law, quo warranto is a prerogative writ requiring the person to whom it is directed to show what authority they have for exercising some right, power, or franchise they claim to hold. “It is […]

