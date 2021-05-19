Share the truth















Terrorists stick together no matter the weather. BLM the domestic terror group is now endorsing Hamas. They say just because radical Muslims fired on police in Jerusalem and followed it up with 2,500 missiles being shot into Israel proves that Israel is the bad guys just as those who try to stop BLM from burning down their businesses are the bad guys.

The official Black Lives Matter organization declared its “solidarity” with Palestinians this week. Aligning themselves with the terrorist group against Israel whom they believe do not have the right to defend themselves.

In doing so, they have joined with The Squad to create the Hamas Caucus. Once again proving that BLM and antifa are the true fascists.

Israel has never been the one to initiate the fighting but they are demonized if they defend themselves. Now across the globe we see violent demonstrations in support of terrorism.

Nazism is alive and well and living at the United Nations. No doubt they will pass a resolution calling for Israel to quit knocking the Hamas missiles out of the sky, allowing them to rain down on civilians.

BLM’s official account noted :“Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed […]

Read the whole story at djhjmedia.com

Share the truth













