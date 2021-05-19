Share the truth















As President Biden and his profligate administration leave their fingerprints on more and more policy failures affecting millions of Americans, the liberal media’s tactic seems to be to barely cover or outright ignore these Democratic debacles. Instead, the broadcast evening newscasts are more excited by political dramas, such as the recent ouster of Representative Liz Cheney from her position in the House GOP leadership.

A Media Research Center study of evening news coverage during the first two weeks of May (May 1 to 14) found ABC, CBS and NBC spent a combined 32 minutes, 53 seconds on the political intrigue surrounding Cheney’s removal, hyped by the CBS Evening News as “the Republican Party’s civil war.” That’s far more airtime than these newscasts spent on a myriad of increasing hardships — from slow job growth to rising inflation — facing everyday Americans because of the Biden administration’s policy incompetence: ■ Inflation Worst Since 2008: The May 12 report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices grew at an annual rate of 4.2%, the worst inflation report since September 2008. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) actually grew at its highest monthly rate since April 1982. But ABC’s World News Tonight couldn’t […]

Read the whole story at www.newsbusters.org

