Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly is continuing his search for answers regarding the shooting death on Jan. 6 of unarmed Trump supporter and Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, allegedly by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

“The SWAMP continues to Pretend his didn’t happen. That ASHLI BABBITT—who was UNARMED—was shot and killed on 1/6/21. She didn’t pose a deadly threat to anyone. And NO WARNING. NONE. Before this “cop” opened fire. WE NEED ANSWERS. And Republicans better start Seeking them. NOW !” he tweeted Sunday morning. The SWAMP continues to Pretend his didn’t happen. That ASHLI BABBITT—who was UNARMED—was shot and killed on 1/6/21. She didn’t pose a deadly threat to anyone. And NO WARNING. NONE. Before this “cop” opened fire. WE NEED ANSWERS. And Republicans better start Seeking them. NOW ! pic.twitter.com/5TwYazSN5D — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 16, 2021 Kelly followed that up with another tweet in all caps: “No police department in the country could justify this use [sic] deadly force. Not one. Ashli Babbitt. Never forget!!” NO POLICE DEPARTMENT IN THE COUNTRY COULD JUSTIFY THIS USE DEADLY FORCE. NOT ONE. ASHLI BABBITT. NEVER FORGET!! pic.twitter.com/0OIGbHVeVd — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 16, 2021 The Newsmax TV host has been following […]

