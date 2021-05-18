Share the truth















In a world where religious persecution runs rampant, President Joe Biden has come out and forcefully condemned it. On May 16, he issued a brief video from the White House. Standing by the first lady, he said: All people should be able to practice their faith with dignity, without fear of harassment or violence. We will defend the right of all, as we stand with you.

That’s why I ended this shameful Muslim travel ban. And that’s why this administration will speak out for religious freedom for all people, including Uighurs in China and Rohingya in Burma. We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work toward sustained calm. If you watch the video, you will see that Biden always emphasizes the word “all”—as in “ All people should be able to practice their faith with dignity”; “We will defend the right of all ”; “this administration will speak out for religious freedom for all people.”

And yet, as the speech develops—and perhaps because Biden has […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth













