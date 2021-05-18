Share the truth















One Democratic mayor is going public to blast Joe Biden for his total failure at addressing the border crisis.

During an interview on Fox News, Del Rio Democratic Mayor Bruno Lozano, who represents a border town just across from Acuna, Mexico, sounded off as illegal aliens are flooding into his town.

Lozano revealed that a school near the border was forced into lockdown after more than a dozen illegal immigrants attempted to breach the property by jumping over a fence.

“We had illegals attempting to traverse the perimeter fence at one of the local schools at the southern side of the city,” said Lozano.

“The school had to go on lockdown to make sure the students were safe. They heard helicopters overhead. We saw state troopers and sheriffs and police responding to that incident,” he added.

“I asked Congress, I asked the politicians that are out there advocating for different nations right now stating the calm and the care that we need to provide them – What about my elementary school students? Can you imagine the trauma that they’re experiencing being on lockdown for illegal immigrants coming in and trying to get into their fenceline? That’s ridiculous,” he said.Lozano then went after New York […]

