Citizens and Senators of Arizona are demanding legal transparency into a very suspicious election that handed a victory to Democrat Joe Biden with an extremely narrow margin of victory, and political players are hysterical over it.

In a 13-page temper tantrum that the Arizona Board of Supervisors, supervisors reacted poorly to having their political power questioned. On Monday, led by a Democrat Sherriff who is protecting the makers of machines that tabulated votes in the 2020 Presidential election, those supervisors are attempting to stop a lawful hand audit of a very suspicious election. The questionable election came within 14,000 votes of giving Biden an illogical victory.

STOMPYFOOT SUPERVISORS

A meeting was called for 1pm on Tuesday for the rebellious board of supervisors to meet with the State authorities to talk about the legal audit happening there.

And they are outright in resistance to the power and authority of the citizens of Arizona and refusing to allow transparency.

REFUSING AN AUDITAs reported, in the end, all of their warnings to not proceeded and their attempts to stop what is unfolding admittedly have no effect, and the audit will go on, according to one news source.“UPDATE I asked County Board Chair Jack Sellers whether this […]

