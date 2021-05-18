Share the truth















Customs and Border Protection officials seized nearly 40 million masks and 200,000 COVID-19 test kits over the course of the last four months.

The staggering numbers come from the agency’s April report , which notes that between January 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, CBP seized “more than 38 million counterfeit face masks seized in 770 incidents.” The figure works out to roughly 320,000 fake masks being caught by U.S. officials per day.

Customs and Border Protection also collected “more than 183,000 FDA-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 423 incidents,” noting “these items were either prohibited for not meeting legal requirements, or they were potentially unlicensed.”

Approximately 450,000 containers of hand sanitizer were also seized in 37 incidents and 37,000 EPA-prohibited anti-virus lanyards were unearthed in 118 incidents.

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

