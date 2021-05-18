Share the truth















Arizona Republican Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward issued a special report last night after the sham Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday afternoon.

This was Dr. Ward’s second report of the day but she felt the need to release a second video after the political circus put on by the Maricopa County Supervisors.

The Maricopa Supervisors announced yesterday they decided they will ignore the legislative inquiries and subpoenas and not show up on Tuesday. Dr. Kelli Ward: Chairman Jack Sellers said he and the rest of them are going to ignore legislative inquiries and subpoenas. In other words, they will all be willingly and willfully in contempt of the Arizona Senate’s authority… Who gives these local officials the right to challenge the Constitutional authority of the Arizona Senate and the Arizona courts which have from the very beginning upheld the right of the Arizona Senate to proceed with this audit as it sees fit… TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: TGP Reporter Confronts Soros-Backed Maricopa County Sheriff After His Meltdown Over Router Request (VIDEO)

Let’s see how this plays out later today at 1:00 PM! SPECIAL REPORT: AMERICA’S AUDIT Maricopa County elected officials demand end to audit, launch broad attack on authority, […]

