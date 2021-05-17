Share the truth















The Government Integrity Project Co-Founders Ken Eyring and Tom Murray joined Nick Moseder to provide their disturbing first hand experiences of the mandated forensic audit on Windham, NH’s voting machines and ballots. Both have been on-site observing the forensic audit process, and what they have seen to date is disturbing. The Government Integrity Project is a new organization pushing for transparency in election integrity and holding our elected and appointed officials accountable – regardless of who they are. The GIP is in the process of implementing the latest technology to help efficiently and effectively manage the growing army of volunteers who are working to take our government back from those who subvert the will of the people. Please help by making a small donation.

Facebook: @governmentintegrityproject

Contact the Governor’s Office and the AG’s office to let them know how you feel.

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

Share the truth













