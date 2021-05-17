Share the truth















“Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter,” according to Fox News . Six months ago, America was energy-independent. Now we have gas lines. President Biden is well on his way to creating another Jimmy Carter economy. pic.twitter.com/CCTFjjzAqn — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 13, 2021 Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter: -Stagflation

-Higher taxes

-And rising gas prices 2021 meet 1979. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2021 Well @biden really is doing his best Jimmy Carter ain’t he. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 11, 2021 “Inflation has, therefore, been a serious problem for me ever since I became president. We’ve tried to control it, but we have not been successful,” Carter admitted.

“Most economic analysts believe that it will have a temporary transitory impact,” Psaki stated.

“Policymakers at the Fed and in the [White House] need to recognize that the risk of a Vietnam inflation scenario is now greater than the deflation risks on which they were originally focused,” Summers stated.

“Whatever was the case a few months ago, it should now be clear that overheating — not excess slack — is the dominant economic risk facing the US over the next year or two.” “I don’t see the dollar collapsing […]

