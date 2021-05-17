Share the truth















Jarrett Stepman is a contributor to The Daily Signal and co-host of The Right Side of History podcast. Send an email to Jarrett . He is also the author of the book “The War on History: The Conspiracy to Rewrite America’s Past.” Can Americans find no shared history or heroes to celebrate now?

On Friday, the Biden administration very quietly canceled the Garden of American Heroes project that President Donald Trump created via executive order on Jan. 18.

Trump first announced the project in a Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore.

Among other things, President Joe Biden’s executive order also rescinded Trump’s executive order to pursue harsher sentences for people who vandalize and destroy statues and monuments.

It was a small but symbolic act demonstrating what the Biden administration is really about. It’s in the same vein as Biden’s elimination of the 1776 Project on his first day in office.

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation who worked on the 1776 Project, wrote of the immediate termination of the project at the time: “Is the baying from the woke left so furious that dissolving a commission named after our nation’s founding, and deleting a report calling for teaching objective history, […]

