Share the truth















AP Photo/John Minchillo It’s no coincidence that I’m reporting on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on the same day I wrote about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot because, remarkably, the stupidity with these two prominent Democrats usually happens around the same time.

Lightfoot made headlines today by essentially saying the quiet part out loud about how she was not quite ready to trust the science on the CDC’s updated guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals because she believes a coronavirus outbreak could be just around the corner if people don’t continue “to follow the public health guidance that has gotten us this far.”

Though ridiculous, her remarks still did not eclipse an idiotic stunt Mayor de Blasio pulled late last week that should have gotten more attention but didn’t.

During his daily coronavirus report Thursday, the Mayor of the major U.S. city hit harder than any other in America in the early days of the pandemic tried to sell people on getting vaccinated by touting the city’s partnership with Shake Shack and how residents could get a free burger and fries with a vaccination: “Free fries when you get vaccinated? I got vaccinated. You’re saying I could get these delicious fries? Wait […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth













