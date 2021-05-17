Share the truth















Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back at journalists who claimed over the weekend they were “lucky” to escape a building in Gaza before Israeli Defense Forces destroyed it. What is the background?

Controversy erupted on Saturday when the IDF struck a high-rise building in Gaza that housed international media, including an Associated Press bureau.

Journalists and First Amendment organizations immediately condemned the act, which Israel said was necessary because Hamas intelligence assets operated from the building. Israel later showed American intelligence officials “smoking gun” evidence proving Hamas’ presence in the building. What did Netanyahu say?

Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Netanyahu rebuked an AP reporter who claimed journalists were “lucky” to escape their offices before the building was leveled.

Netanyahu said it wasn’t luck. In fact, he explained Israeli officials went to great lengths to warn occupants the airstrike was coming, a fact that was widely reported after the building was targeted.

“The interesting thing is, I would say that, you know, all the journalists, one of the, I think AP journalists said, ‘We were lucky to get out’ No, you weren’t lucky to get out. It wasn’t luck. It’s because we took special pains to call people in those […]
















