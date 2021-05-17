Share the truth















EmbedSpeedNormalAutoplay Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer addressed the deadly conflict between Israel and terrorist group Hamas.Host Mark Levin asked Dermer about the media portraying Israel as equals with Hamas.“I think it’s downright shameful,” Dermer advised. “I’d ask the American people how would they like it if foreign governments or the international media drew a moral equivalency between the United States of American al-Qaeda or the United States of America and ISIS. I think people in Israel are disgusted by it because there is no moral equivalence between the terrorist organization and the democratic state of Israel. And not only that, there’s something even worse about the media’s attitude, most of the media’s attitude — in fact, I would say about 98% of the international media’s attitude. They are actually endangering Palestinian civilians because the game that the terrorists play is they not only target our civilians by hurling these missiles into Israeli population areas — and they’re trying … to kill as many Israelis as possible — but they also embed their […]

