38 total views Joe Biden is financing the Palestinian attacks on Israel, not that you’re going to hear that from the liberal media. A week ago “Palestinian terrorists” launched a rocket attack on Israel. Hamas is said to have launched 2 900 missiles since May 10.

That takes money.

You might remember that the previous four years were pretty quiet. You might also remember that Donald Trump pulled out of the JCPOA and cut off aid to Palestine.

Joe Biden is the anti-King Midas. Everything he touches turns to sh*t and the Middle East is no exception. In April Biden restored $200 million in aid to Palestine.

Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism. Trump had them screwed down tightly with multiple sanctions .

Biden would reverse both. One of his first actions was to lift many of the sanctions in February. UNITED NATIONS — The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump ’s restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran , an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Then in March he would go on to release billions of dollars frozen by Trump. An Iranian trade […]

