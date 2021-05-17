Share the truth















A video of former child star Ricky Schroder confronting a Costco manager has taken the country by storm, in part because of the growing frustration over heavy-handed officials.

In the footage that Schroder shared on Instagram, he voiced his frustration over the members-only retailer still requiring masks in California despite the announcement Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations.

Schroder, who is not wearing a maski9nthe video, is speaking with a Costco supervisor wearing a name tag that identifies him as “Jason,” asking why he is not being let into the store.

“Because in the state of California and in the county of Los Angeles, and Costco, there has been no change to our mask policy,” the employee said

“There has been. Didn’t you see the news?” Schroder replied. “Nationwide Costco said you don’t need to wear masks.” Costco announced Friday that it was lifting its policy requiring masks inside stores, but said areas with state or local mask mandates may still require them. And while some states dropped those mandates after the new CDC guidance, others, like Democrat-run California and New York, kept […]

Read the whole story at www.bizpacreview.com

