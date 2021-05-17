Share the truth















13th Annual CNN Heroes CNN ended last week the same way it ends every week: by misleading its viewers. On Friday, host Don Lemon convinced his audience that CNN had canceled his show, and his viewers had just watched its “last night.”

Lemon teased an important “announcement” during his opening banter with his colleague Chris Cuomo. “Listen, I’ve got something I’m going to say at the end of the show. I want everybody to tune in. I think it’s really important,” he said. “And I hope everyone is OK with it.”

During their traditional conversation during the hand-off, Lemon told the “Cuomo Prime Time” host that his news “involves us, too.”

“And it’s not bad news?” Cuomo asked.

“I’m not — well, come on,” Lemon replied, before saying, “I don’t think it’s bad.”

He closed his program, which usually airs from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern, one hour early by saying: So, earlier I told you I had an announcement, and I do. It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.” So, I appreciate all the years of “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.” But changes are coming, and I will fill […]

