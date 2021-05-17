Share the truth















Source: AP Photo/Ric Feld

So, CNN had a pro-Hitler contributor get the boot. Now, there’s a photo editor who was caught peddling anti-Semitic posts and they’re nasty. It just seems odd that in an era where companies check you every waking move on social media, this sort of stuff falls through the cracks, right? (via NewsBusters ): For all of CNN’s suggestions that President Trump was a racist and anti-Semite, they sure don’t seem to catch those tendencies of prospective employees during the hiring process. Instead, they have them resign after they’re exposed on social media. It’s especially troubling when the prospective employee had publicly celebrated the deaths of “jewish pigs” in Jerusalem.

On Thursday, CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy was exposed as an anti-Semite after numerous political operatives and news outlets dove into his Twitter history and discovered his hatred. Elshamy has since made his Twitter account private.

In a series of tweets, political strategist Arthur Schwartz highlighted Elshamy’s elation at the news Jews were killed by terrorists in Jerusalem back in 2011. “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,” he wrote.

He seemed to celebrate the killings, tweeting: “HAMAS HAMAS HAMAS #Anti-Israel #Gaza […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Share the truth













