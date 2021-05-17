Share the truth















The Left are on a mission, and that is to establish a New World Order… one in which they have complete control over every single aspect of our lives. They see America as a threat to their goals, since we hold high the value of freedom and individual liberty. In order to win, they must ensure that we are willing to trade our freedom for the promise of safety and stability.

While the Democrats have been using chaos to create order for decades, this past year has been such an obvious example of this strategy being used. It turns out that virtually every mainstream news headline is a manufactured crisis. Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s made up and not real. It means that the crisis is being created and implemented for the purpose of providing a solution that grants the Elitist Left more control, power and money.

During the Obama administration, we saw mass shootings occurring almost on a weekly basis. Every single time one of these shootings occurred, the Left sprung into action with their calls for gun control and disarming Americans. It’s almost as if they had their speeches and tweets ready to go just as soon as the next shooting occurred. Interestingly, during the Trump years, mass shootings rarely made the news. But now that Alleged President Joe Biden has assumed the White House, the mass shootings have ramped up to more than virtually ever before.

The goal with these shootings is to disarm Americans and eliminate the Second Amendment. They promise us that a gun-free world will be a peaceful world. Unfortunately, that could not be further from the truth, as we see in many third world countries where the citizenry have been completely disarmed. The law-abiding citizens get used and abused by the almighty government and criminal gangs.

The COVID-19 “pandemic” has been one giant manufactured crisis after manufactured crisis. Each crisis led to yet another Constitutional Right being stripped away from us. The Left creates the problem that they, themselves, attempt to solve through more government power and control.

For a virus that kills such a small percentage of people, the response to it has been wildly overblown. And that’s if the numbers are even to be believed, which I can assure you… they cannot. For example, COVID-19 deaths are the total number of people who have died FROM this coronavirus, but those that died WITH it.

But even that number is flawed, as the tests do not actually tell you whether you have COVID-19. This may come as a shock to you, but think about it: they are swabbing the inside of your nostril instead of drawing blood. This swab simply lets you know whether you’ve been exposed to COVID, since there can be all sorts of diseases and viruses that you come into contact with on a daily basis that your body fights and destroys.

So, obviously, the numbers are fake. We have no clue how few people have died FROM COVID-19 or how many have actually had it. This is because the government needs a crisis in order to implement their Great Reset and New World Order. They need us to believe simply walking outside of our home could lead to our death, which justifies the tyrannical mandates that strip us of our Constitutional Rights to peaceably assemble, free speech, worship God as we see fit and pursue happiness through a career or business.

The CDC recently announced that if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a face mask, all while knowing that millions of unvaccinated conservatives refuse to put a mask on. In my opinion, this new guidance was announced to intentionally create chaos to implement a Vaccine Passport through the federal government.

Think about it: Those that are vaccinated are absolutely terrified of getting COVID-19. They are so scared that, even though they believe that the vaccine will protect them, they refuse to be in the presence of one of us “untouchable” unvaccinated folk. Now they are complaining because many businesses are not going to ask people whether they’ve been vaccinated, it’s just going to be the honor system. I believe that this will lead to the Feds stepping in and providing the solution of a federally mandated and controlled vaccine passport to fix the problem that they created in the first place.

We must fight to get our message of freedom and individual responsibility out there. We must fight for a limited government. It’s not the government’s job to save us, it’s our own. They can provide guidance and advice, but it’s up to each of us to protect ourselves and our family. Unfortunately, the Left controls virtually every aspect of influence in America, which gives them complete control over the narrative. We must do better. If we want to same America, we must start talking to our friends and sharing the message of freedom and the importance of preserving our Constitutional Rights. If we lose this fight, we lose America.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













