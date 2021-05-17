Share the truth















Minneapolis has quickly become one of the most dangerous cities in the nation. It wasn’t always this way, but the rise of the “defund police” movement affecting both the Mayor’s office and city council combined with hesitancy that has spawned throughout the law enforcement community following last year’s release of the George Floyd video have turned the city into a cesspool of crime and violence.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been under immense pressure to turn things back around in the city. While he fights the narrative of Black Lives Matter and the constant virtue signaling of his own Mayor, Jacob Frey, he has tried to bring law and order back. During a joint press conference with the Mayor and others, Arradondo turned attention to the judges in the city and county who have been making his job more difficult.

“And I have a specific message for our judges,” he said. “And while I respect the immense judicial responsibility you have, I want to tell you something. I know that when it comes to sentencing, that you look at an individual’s criminal history and oftentimes that sentencing is based on the lengthiness of their criminal history.”

Arradondo was being too kind. Judges

