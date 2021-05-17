Share the truth















(AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Show of hands: Just a week ago today, who among us would have guessed that within just three days, the CDC would do a 180-degree flip-flop on par with the 1989 announcement that the Berlin Wall was coming down, and suddenly announce it was now safe for “ fully vaccinated adults ” to “resume most activities, indoors or out, in groups or individually, mask-free and without social distancing”? I am among those who did not raise a hand.

However, what I did do, was make an announcement of my own — posthaste.

I announced that henceforth, I self-identify as stick-a-fork-in-me DONE with the ridiculous draconian mask mandate, in light of the latest gyration from the CDC. As to Biden and his spankin’ new made-up “max or vax” pretend “rule,” as Glenn Beck so eloquently put it:

“ Kindly, screw off .”

In reaction to the liberating feeling of no longer being trapped inside a body that never felt like my own — instead, feeling tormented and screaming to escape the lie I was forced to live — I chose to venture out into the CDC’s “brave new (somewhat maskless) world” and live a life free from my […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

