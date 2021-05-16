Share the truth















This is wrong on so many levels.

Brazil – Rio de Janeiro’s landmark Christ the Redeemer was lit up with a message promoting ‘vaccine equality.’

The 100 foot statue of Christ is located on the peak of the Corcovado mountain overlooking the city of Rio de Janeiro and is visited by about 2 million people per year.

“Vaccine saves, United for vaccines” was projected on to the statue to encourage Brazilians to get the experimental Covid vaccine.

TRENDING: Windham Recount Update: Vast Difference in Audit Totals Between GOP and Dem Candidates Is Enough Evidence to Scrap the Voting Machines

VIDEO: Rio de Janeiro’s landmark Christ the Redeemer was lit up with a message promoting vaccine equality pic.twitter.com/aPJo53DCQS — Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













