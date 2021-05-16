Share the truth















The only good thing about about having friends who work at Disney is getting the inside skinny on what’s happening in the land of the Hollywood Woke. They love to talk about how radical leftism is destroying the company they work for as they keep their conservative leanings private. But they’ve been “red-pilled” for over three years now with your truly at least partially to blame.

They came to me with a juicy nugget this afternoon. Apparently, some of the managers were on a meeting Friday detailing their plans to reduce their public display of wokeness. I yawned at first; backlash from just over a week ago for pushing Critical Race Theory had already hit the news cycle. But then they gave me a reason for the sudden meeting that I wasn’t anticipating. It wasn’t the backlash that worried them. It was the subscriptions, or lack thereof, for Disney+.

The Woke Disney Company’s newest flagship project fell short of Wall Street expectations by 6.6 million subscribers. I’ll just let that hang there for a minute.

While confirming the story, I found this piece from Breitbart:

Disney’s week went from bad to worse on Thursday when the entertainment giant posted streaming subscription results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, causing the stock to sink more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.

The subscription miss comes as the Walt Disney Co. is still dealing with fallout from the revelation that it promoted critical race theory to its employees, encouraging them to strive for “equity,” or the “equality of outcome,” and to reflect on America’s “racist infrastructure.”

On Thursday, Disney reported subscriptions for its Disney+ streaming service had reached 103.6 million, which reportedly fell below the Wall Street consensus of 110 million subscribers. The subscription miss was surprising since the company had heavily promoted the new series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

They’re losing out on park revenue, which was expected with the Covid-19 lockdowns still partially in play. But the miss on their streaming service was a real sting, especially considering that lockdowns should have helped them get more subscribers than expected, not far less.

Is it all about wokeness? No. There has been a shortage of good content from what I’ve heard anecdotally. Mixed reviews on their Marvel shows were very concerning, especially after doing so well with The Mandalorian and the way critics generally adore Marvel shows.

But let’s face it. The wokeness doesn’t help. Millions of Americans are waking up to the realization that this is not the same company that Walt Disney built. While far from a perfect man, at least he wasn’t a Cultural Marxist at a time when most of Hollywood was making the leftward lurch. Now that they’re full blown social justice activists, it’s becoming too hard for companies like Disney to be able to bite their tongues.

Then again, they probably don’t want to. At least they didn’t until the recent backlash and revenue hits. Maybe now they’ll realize that what Americans really want from big corporations is for them to do what they do and leave the politics out of the equation. Entertainment should have very little to do with politics, if anything at all.

Keep the pressure up, folks. We have to keep hitting companies like Disney and the NBA in the pocketbook if they’re ever going to learn to just focus on entertainment.

