It’s so rare that Democrats get called out for their hypocrisy on TV news that it’s newsworthy when it happens.

Pete Buttigieg recently appeared on CNBC and a reporter called him out, and Democrats for trying to brand pretty much everything as infrastructure.

Pete tried to spin his way out of it, but it didn’t work.

Real Clear Politics has a partial transcript:

TRENDING: SHOCKING VIDEO: Insane Teacher Berates Vaccinated Student for Not Wearing a Mask, Calls Him a Jerk, Tells Him Nobody Likes Him (UPDATE) JOE KERNEN, CNBC: You ever hear the expression all politics are local? So, you’re the Transportation Secretary now. We’re proposing a usage for the word infrastructure that Republicans would say includes every wishlist for the Democratic Party going back 50 years. Now, as the Transportation Secretary, do you just wish we look directly at what your domain is — roads, bridges, airports. Throw in some internet and wi-fi. Let’s do $7-800 billion with the Republicans, get it done, give me my infrastructure for transportation and do not try to do everything at once. Tell me you believe that, but I know you won’t. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG: As the org chart goes, I’m the roads […]

