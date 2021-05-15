Share the truth















Oh, those Nazis were very cunning, that is for sure. The Jews of Nazi Germany were not dumb, they just never saw it coming. Propaganda is a very powerful machine, and the psychology of sales was instrumental in wiping out half of all Jewish people on planet Earth. That was then. This is now:

The new scapegoat “Jews” are everyone who is choosing not to be vaccinated with the prion-creating Covid jabs, and our extermination is being called for in a ‘happy-go-lucky’ fashion, with catchy little sayings about getting vaccinated that are published and printed on everything from coffee mugs and t-shirts, to bumper stickers and brainwashing buttons to wear on your lapel.

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

That’s right folks, no promotional campaign can stoop too low when it comes to vaccine promotion. Welcome to Nazi America, where chemical medicine (like the gas chambers) is promoted by the very citizens already sold on heading to the concentration camps for reeducation and full vaccination.

According to ad agencies, vax-infected sheeple are the best “tool” for reaching the goal of 100% American genocide via vaccine propaganda

A southeastern ad agency in the USA is working hard to help the vax-infected sheeple con the intelligent, researched people into getting jabbed with the deadly Covid vaccine series of shots.

“Turning vaccinated community members into advocates” is the header for the introduction to the mission of the ad agency pharma/vax shills. They claim that too many Americans, at least 40 million, are in the “I’ll wait and see” category (yes, to see how many vaccinated people die in the next couple years from the vaccines).

More than 50 slogans have already been created and brandished on paraphernalia to help the vax-infected masses coerce and brainwash more vaccine-opponents into move forward with their own demise. You can use these yourself or ask the ad agency to paste them onto anything you like. No ask is too big. Want a tattoo on your forearm? Go for it!

Nazi-style vaccine propaganda being pushed across America right now

The pro-jab propaganda is off the chain. No holds barred. Here’s what they’ve got so far. While perusing through the slogans, see if you notice a striking similarity to Nazi Germany propaganda:

“Vaxi Nation” (Because according to the selected-for-termination sheeple, “we’re all in this together”)

“Let Freedom Sting!” (Because death is the opposite of freedom)

“Baby Got Vax!” (promoted genocide of babies)

“Vax for Victory” (V for Hitler)

“Hug me! I’m Vaccinated” (to help the sheeple shed and spread disease)

“Stick it to Covid” (Reverse psychology)

“The Lord of the Stings” (playing into child psychology)

“Vaxx to the Future” (target those teens for the Auschwitz “vax” chambers)

“Sting 1 and Sting 2” (for the “sting operation” of injecting neurotoxins in 300 million unsuspecting Americans)











Compare this “VAX for Victory” message with Nazi propaganda:

Talented “creatives” at ad agencies just want to help America be healthy. That’s all. They really care about everyone being safe. Sure. These Nazi-style promotional slogans will surely help the vaccinated “start conversations” with those darn non-vaxxers who keep using science to prove vaccines are deadly.

Get that one-on-one conversation going with somebody who doesn’t like chemicals and human abortion cells injected into their muscle tissue, and let them know “we’re all in this together,” and that vaccines are “for the greater good,” even if a few million people already died just after getting them.

Tune your internet frequency to ChemicalViolence.com for updates on how vaccines ARE the pandemic. Don’t get slow walked into the gas chambers of the vaccinated world of idiots. This time, you can see the death machine coming! Consider yourself informed. You too can outsmart the vaccine death cult. Stay informed. This has been a public service announcement from Natural News.

