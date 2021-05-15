Share the truth















In the Trump years, reporters loved quoting anonymous White House sources on Donald Trump losing his temper. Now, a version of that story on Biden’s “short fuse,” complete with yelling often at aides with profanity has emerged in Saturday’s New York Times …but they try to sell it as a positive. In the paper, the headline is “Beneath Folksy Demeanor, a Deliberative Biden.” Online, it’s slightly more informative: “Beneath Joe Biden’s Folksy Demeanor, a Short Fuse and an Obsession With Details.”

Reporters Michael Shear, Katie Rogers and Annie Karni paint “a portrait of a president with a short fuse, who is obsessed with getting the details right — sometimes to a fault, including when he angered allies and adversaries alike by repeatedly delaying a decision on whether to allow more refugees into the United States.” Avoiding Mr. Biden’s ire during one of his decision-making seminars means not only going beyond the vague talking points that he will reject, but also steering clear of responses laced with acronyms or too much policy minutiae, which will prompt an outburst of frustration, often laced with profanity. They insist Biden “never erupts into fits of rage the way President Donald J. Trump did.” […]

Read the whole story at newsbusters.org

