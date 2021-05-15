Share the truth















It’s happening. While we shouldn’t get too excited with all that patriots have been through since November 3, 2020, it seems that there is a glimmer of hope that the truth can finally come to light, officially. Those of us who have been watching closely, reading affidavits and looking at the massive statistical anomalies associated with the 2020 election already know that the election was stolen.

Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson reported on Twitter that Wisconsin has authorized an audit of the 2020 election. We have not been able to independently corroborate this report. We’ve reached out to Robinson to try to determine her source. Currently, the only mentions on other sources are an article from Newsweek from February and National File, which echoed Robinson’s report:

Wisconsin is officially auditing the results of the 2020 Election, with the official announcement coming today according to Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson. Robinson announced on Twitter, “The state of Wisconsin authorized an audit of the 2020 election!”

The state of Wisconsin authorized an audit of the 2020 election! — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 15, 2021

The official audit was ordered almost three months ago by Republicans in the State Legislature, according to Newsweek. The Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted to order the audit along party lines. The audit will be run by a non-partisan body.

Republicans argue that the measure is necessary to increase transparency in the highly controversial 2020 election, as well as our election system in general. Since Biden only won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes, it is imperative to ensure that voter fraud played no role in his victory.

Democrats voted against the measure unanimously, warning that an audit will erode trust in the system. This is despite the fact that a transparent audit is likely to restore some trust in a system with well documented irregularities in the 2020 election, widespread concerns over mail in voting and lack of voter ID laws, and over a third of Americans believing that the election was stolen.

If this report turns out to be true, it will be the first state to begin a full audit of the 2020 election. There have been state recounts and ballot audits, but so far there has not been a full audit completed in a state. Maricopa County, Arizona, and the city of WIndham, New Hampshire, have begun smaller-scale audits of the 2020 election. Anecdotal reports indicate massive fraud has already been discovered in the Maricopa audit.

Wisconsin was one of at least six states with questionable “official” results from the 2020 election. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada have also seen their results heavily questioned. At issue are “analog” voter fraud efforts such as falsified ballots, multiple-counted ballots, and general mail-in voter fraud practices. But the bigger issue, according to some experts, is the digital voter fraud. Dominion Voting Systems and others have been accused of manipulating results through voting and/or tabulation machines as well as the connection between polling places and Secretary of State offices.

NOQ Report has long stood by the belief that President Trump won the election, possibly in a landslide, but several states had vote tallies shifted to skew them towards Joe Biden.

We hope that this is a full forensic audit and that it’s really going to happen. Many Trump-supporters have been hoping for the “first domino” to fall that would prompt more audits to expose election fraud and potentially correct the results of the stolen election.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and likely a few others really need to be audited. The 2020 election was rife with fraud. It must be exposed or there may not be a point to a 2022 election.

