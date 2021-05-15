Share the truth















You’ve got to hand it to President Joe Biden: When he bought into the far left’s cancel culture, he bought in all the way — no half measures there for sure. From the moment the former Delaware senator launched his presidential campaign, he’s been on this “Trump’s a racist, his supporters are racists and all of America’s institutions are systemically racist” tirade.

On his first day in office, Biden abolished former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission by executive order.

The stated purpose of the group was to “enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.”

Sounds like a pretty worthy goal.

Well, Biden went further down the cancel culture path Friday via executive order .

He both revoked protections Trump put in place regarding existing monuments and nixed plans for a sculpture garden dedicated to celebrating American heroes.Trump announced both last summer, when racial protesters were tearing down statues of such revered figures as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant and Frederick Douglass.Relying on existing law, the 45th president issued an executive order calling for a 10-year prison sentence for those engaging […]

