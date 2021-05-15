Share the truth















President Biden pitched his $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan during a speech about the Colonial Pipeline hack on Thursday — but the proposal doesn’t mention cybersecurity, hacking or cyber crime.

Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes physical infrastructure investments in roads, bridges and retrofitting federal buildings as well as green energy initiatives.

Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid the cyber hackers nearly $5 million in ransom. Biden delivered an addressed in response to the hack.

During the speech, Biden said the Colonial Pipeline hack shows the need to “harden our infrastructure” against attacks. “This event is providing an urgent reminder of why we need to harden our infrastructure and make it more resilient against all threats, natural and manmade,” he said.

“Now we’re seeing the effect of criminal hackers,” Biden continued. “With gas lines throughout the southeast and we’re in a competition with China and the rest of the world to win the 21st century economically, and we’re not going to win it in competing with an infrastructure that is out of the 20th century. We need a modern infrastructure. My American Jobs Plan includes transformative investment in modernizing and securing our critical infrastructure.”

The White House has released a fact sheet outlining Biden's plan.

