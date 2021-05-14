Share the truth















A new investigative report from Fox News host Steve Hilton sheds fresh light on the potential origin of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which we now know has Anthony Fauci’s name written all over it.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

According to Hilton, the Chinese Virus has nothing to do with wet markets or bat soup as was originally claimed. It actually came from a lab where Fauci was conducting dangerous gain of function research on ferrets.

The original lab where this all took place was not in Wuhan, though. The novel virus is now believed to have originated at a lab in The Netherlands – Erasmus Medical Center, to be exact.

Researchers there were supposedly picking apart respiratory viruses to see how their components reacted in humans. They used ferrets for their medical experiments because the furry creatures have pulmonary structures that are similar to those found in humans, with well-developed respiratory bronchioles and submucosal glands.

Hilton says that researchers at Erasmus were interested in determining whether or not a non-airborne virus could be intentionally mutated to become a contagious airborne disease.

After a series of tests, these scientists supposedly discovered that with a few tweaks, coronaviruses could transmit from mammal to mammal through the air. This, Hilton says, is how we ended up with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The findings were groundbreaking and this study paved the way for an entirely new type of scientific genomics research called ‘gain-of-function,’” reports Revolver.

This research eventually made its way over to Wuhan where more gain of function research was funded by Fauci – well, funded by your tax dollars via Fauci, anyway.

“The point of gain-of-function research was to replicate in a lab what had been done with the ferrets in the Netherlands – to take a virus and manipulate and mutate it to make it ‘stronger’ in order to see if it will ‘gain new function,’” Revolver further explains.

This “Frankenstein-like” research was supposedly being conducted for the purpose of creating new vaccines for viruses, which have thus far never been successful – until now.

Just months after the Chinese Virus was first unveiled, governments around the world, including ours under Donald Trump, announced that vaccines would be developed and released at “warp speed.” Several months after that, we received magical mRNA (messenger RNA) injections from the likes of Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Fauci has been spreading his gain-of-function research all around the world using American taxpayer dollars to do it. For the past year, the mainstream media has done everything possible to try to cover it all up, but now the cat is out of the bag.

Weasel Fauci illegally sidestepped Obama’s moratorium on gain of function research

Back in 2019 before the Chinese Virus was unveiled, Newsweek published a piece revealing that the Fauci-led National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) committed $3.7 million to research bats and coronaviruses in China over a six-year period.

It was during this time that China is believed to have let the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) escape from a lab – or perhaps it really was just an “accident” – resulting in a global plandemic that decimated economies and changed the way people live forever.

Back in 2011, Fauci wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post explaining his future plans for gain of function research. That piece was entitled, “A Flu Virus Risk Worth Taking.”

Right before Obama imposed a moratorium on gain of function research, Fauci commissioned a study to assess new emerging coronaviruses from wild animals. He wanted to see if it was possible to have their viruses infect humans.

Fauci went all-in for the dangerous research but Obama took a step back, eventually pulling the plug in 2014 – at least in the U.S. Fauci went ahead and secretly tasked and funded the illegal research to take place in communist China, a regime with which he closely aligns.

“Fauci kept the research alive by cleverly subcontracting the work out to a New York group called Eco-Health Alliance, led by Zoologist Peter Daszak. Daszak’s claim to fame is discovering the link between bats and SARS,” Revolver explains.

“Fauci paid the three-plus-million dollars to Eco-Health Alliance and the research continued.”

According to Hilton’s report, Eco-Health then went and subcontracted the gain of function portion of Fauci’s research back to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China’s only known level-four biosafety laboratory, and the lab where the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is believed to have “escaped.”

There is even a “reference number,” Hilton says, showing that Fauci directly paid Eco-Health to reroute the research through China in an attempt to avoid detection here in the U.S.

“All roads lead back to Wuhan, and Fauci is driving the car,” Revolver explains.

It is no longer a secret that Fauci is the reason why we are all in this mess. He is directly responsible for every single death that resulted from Chinese Virus infection, and he is now murdering even more people with deadly injections disguised as “vaccines.”

To let Obama off the hook for all of this would be a mistake. Chances are the divider-in-chief knew full well what Fauci was up to and possibly even encouraged it.

“That’s what his entire legacy consists of – weaponized IRS, Intel, and media,” Revolver says about Obama.

Be sure to read the full report at this link.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and Fauci’s complicity in its creation can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

Share the truth













