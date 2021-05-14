Share the truth















Grifters fill the ranks of many Republican and “conservative” organizations in America. They prey on unsuspecting patriots and MAGA-supporters who are so oppressed by Big Tech, mainstream media, and the current regime in Washington DC that we’re often willing to fall for their scams. Arguably the worst “official” organization is the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Mitch McConnell’s RINO-electing PAC that has absolutely ZERO affiliation with Donald Trump, the America-First agenda, or the MAGA movement.

Do they help Republican incumbents retain power? Yes. But that often works against conservatives as they push for McConnell’s fellow RINOs to stay in office while quashing conservative primary challengers. They are the GOP Establishment, the “right-leaning” arm of The Swamp. And they lie. They lie a lot. Case-in-point: Their most recent fundraising email the fraudulently claims association with Donald Trump’s “social media.”

It’s absolutely stunning how they can fit so many lies into a single fundraising email. The subject-line itself is a bald-faced lie. “Thousands of Conservatives have Signed Up for Trump’s Social Media.” No, they have not. Nobody has. Why? Because Donald Trump does not have a social media platform through which people can sign up. Sure, anyone can sign up for updates from his “desk,” the pseudo-social-media page on his website through which he can make announcements like he used to do on Twitter. But signing up through the NRSC does NOT sign you up for those updates.

It’s actually comical that they included the line, “Sign up to show them that the MAGA agenda will NOT be silenced.” The NRSC has actively opposed the MAGA agenda in all forms other than as a fundraising tool. If you support Donald Trump and have a desire to make America great again, the NRSC actually hates you as much if not more than they hate Democrats. YOU are the scourge they want purged from the GOP… but only after you give them your money.

Clicking on the link in the email takes visitors to the NRSC’s WinRed fundraising portal. It has a picture of Donald Trump and again prompts people to “join” his social media by donating. On the page, it asks, “Would you join Trump’s Social Media?” If you answer “yes” you will then be asked to donate to the NRSC. Notice the deceptive wording — “would you join…” — which is despicable fundraising doublespeak intended to protect them from those who will be mad when they find out they have not actually “joined” Trump’s social media not matter how much money they donate to the NRSC.

Some will point out that McConnell has not been in charge of the NRSC since 2001, and technically this is true. But he uses the vast PAC money the group accesses as a tool to promote “unity” within his Senate caucus. Any Republican Senators who step out of line will not receive the support the NRSC offers to the compliant. McConnell has weaponized the NRSC to maintain his power in the Senate. Without control of the NRSC, he would have been ousted as Senate Minority/Majority Leader long ago.

NRSC Chair Rick Scott should be absolutely ashamed of this. They are straight-up lying to Trump-supporters by pretending to help them sign up for Trump’s social media. This is the ugliest side of the GOP on full display.

