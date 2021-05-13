Share the truth















The Fox News Channel is once again shaking things up a bit.

The network will add two new shows to their weekend lineup beginning in early June, with conservative favorites former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy, and former Secret Service agent and radio host Dan Bongino at the helms.

Gowdy spent eight years in Congress representing South Carolina’s fourth congressional district, and became a huge favorite among tea partiers for his no-nonsense style, and Bongino’s star has risen dramatically in recent years among conservatives. Starting in June, @dbongino and @TGowdySC will have their own weekend shows on Fox News. Check here for other weekend lineup changes. https://t.co/RHLPvNOuoI — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 12, 2021 Trey Gowdy’s New Show

Gowdy’s show will air on Sundays at 7:00pm Eastern and serve as the warm up for another popular conservative radio host, author and commentator Mark Levin.

According to a press release from Fox News, Gowdy will be, “Capitalizing on his experiences as a former prosecutor and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools to draw their own conclusions.” […]

