Share the truth















One shouldn’t think the Democratic Party militants — formerly the KKK (by now a marginal group with almost nothing behind the website) and now the exhumed Antifa and BLM — are some kind of anomaly. Recall other leftists. Recall the Soviet Union, where criminals were viewed as “socially close elements.” In contrast, politics-related people (dissidents, nonconformists, “undesirable,” and other “unreliables”) were viewed as “socially dangerous” or “socially alien.” Who is always the first to sincerely and enthusiastically respond to the socialist slogan “rob the loot”? That’s right — those who have experience in robbery and looting.

Before the left came to power, criminals were helpful to the Bolsheviks in creating chaos (read: “prerequisites for revolution”). After the left came to power, it became clear that criminals, as a rule, never intended to overthrow the existing government. As a result of this cooperation, in Russia in the 20th century, the leftists created political banditry — i.e., using criminals against “class enemies” and “politically unreliable” ones — and the American left successfully adopted the idea of using malefactors. (Should we say femalefactors or personfactors in Newspeak?)

In addition, the prevailing theory of “social Darwinism” among the left provided a simple answer to the question of where, in fact, criminals come from. It turns out that criminals arise from “unfavorable conditions.” It’s known that few of the Antifa and BLM mayhem participants were imprisoned — and those who were, for the most part, were released. The fact is that, according to social Darwinism, one should not punish the criminal, not put him in prison, but simply place him in other, more favorable conditions. And then — lo and behold! — the criminal will be corrected, “re-educated.”

As a result of this “progressive” idea, which cannot be called anything other than judicial Lysenkoism, at the beginning of the 20th century, prisons disappeared (not only in Russia, but practically in all countries), and in their place appeared “correction” and “corrective labor” facilities. In these establishments, criminals must “reform” — that is, “find their place in life” and “realize their abilities.” From the left’s point of view, it is necessary to severely punish the political opposition. At the same time, the “socially close” contingent should be encouraged to “realize their abilities.” Therefore, while conservatives consider shoplifting and looting crimes, the “progressive” leftists consider them “finding their place in life.”

Another postulate of the “progressive” left is that the overwhelming majority of crimes are committed either against “capitalist society” or against “owners of private property.” The conclusion the left draws from this is unambiguous: criminals are natural allies, simply because they have a common capitalist enemy. In the literature of the left, you can find many examples of the praise, glorification, and romanticization of criminals. Recall Robin Hood, pirates, Vito Corleone, and numerous friends of Danny Ocean.

Finally, another well known Marxist dogma that has not changed over the past hundred years is that the police force is the class enemy of the left. In America, many police officers were forced to kneel before the BLM thugs. However, it was never intended to humiliate or insult the police. The goal was to establish control over the police to neutralize them, not officers’ humiliation. From the point of view of the left, the kneeling policemen have never been treated “inhumanely”; BLM views them as class enemies, defeated, repentant, and begging for mercy.

Since bandits, marauders, pogrom-mongers, and other criminals are “socially close” to the left, what should the left demand? That’s right: they should demand the dissolution of the police or at least a reduction in police funding. Since the police oppose the “socially close” folks, they immediately become “socially dangerous.” Leftists in Russia had dissolved police successfully. The left in America demands either the dissolution or, as a compromise, the neutralization of the police force.

In the Soviet Union, “socially close” criminals at the first opportunity arranged for themselves a “state within a state” — either inside a prison or within a concentration camp, or at large. In the United States, “socially close” bandits established “autonomous zones” in many cities at the earliest opportunity, too. A bacchanalia of pogroms, robberies, and arson swept across America in 2018–2020, which led to the creation of “autonomous zones” where police officers are prohibited from entering.

America’s “autonomous zones” were inspired by the numerous but small-scale “occupation zones” of the past, such as “Occupy Wall Street.” With the help of such occupation zones, the leftist swashbucklers had tested the degree of tolerance of the city authorities for public defecation, blocking off traffic, mass rapes of ideologically brainwashed women, and other forms of “protests against capitalism.”

The left is well aware of its natural connection with the criminal world; therefore, leftists consider criminalizing the opposition and dissidents one of the main goals. The Leninist terror, the Stalinist terror, the Nazi terror, the Cuban terror, and the Maoist terror are, in fact, variants of orthodox left-wing terror.

The criminalization of dissent is an attempt by the left to “level the political playing field.”

Without exception, all leftist regimes have come to this conclusion — from the French Revolution to the concentration camps of the twentieth century to Cambodia’s execution fields. The Biden administration is no exception. The people therein plan to return to the practice of Obama’s total surveillance. Now the surveillance of “suspicious” and “objectionable” citizens, who, however, did not commit any crime, will be carried out by private companies under contract with the government. Government law enforcement agencies must follow numerous legal procedures to conduct such surveillance. Compared to them, private companies have much more freedom.

The left considers itself “well educated,” in contrast to dissidents — people who are “uneducated” and “narrow-minded.” (Let us add here the widespread attribution of mental illness to dissidents — in the USSR, “forensic psychiatry” was rampant. In America, for several years, they have tried to ascribe a diagnosis of mental illness to President Trump in absentia.) Therefore, the joining of efforts of the leftists and criminals, which, at first glance, looks like stupidity or ideological insanity or political paranoia, is in fact just the dogma — the dogma that the left follows with preternaturally stubborn, even messianic tenacity.

The American left’s genuine sympathy for “socially close” criminals is now so apparent that no one even tries to hide it. The harsh repression and the full gamut of persecution against the participants in the unarmed protest on January 6, 2021 cannot be compared with the absolute apathy and demonstrative indifference of law enforcement agencies to the 2018–2020 rioters. About a hundred years have passed since the Soviet communists extended a helping hand to the “socially close” criminals. The idea has not become obsolete since then — their American ideological followers have not deviated one iota from the plan.

At the same time, the left’s political repression has nothing personal under it. If you are attacked by an Antifa or BLM activist (who, thanks to excellent education, does not even suspect that he is a neo-Marxist commissar), do not despair. There are no preux chevaliers among the left or among the criminals. This is just a business — the left-wing political business. Neo-Marxists think America’s leftification is complete, so they turn their attention to America’s Sovietization.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D. is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and founder of a new science: politiphysics. Follow him on (soon-to-be-suspended from) Twitter.

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped), CC BY-SA 2.0.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













