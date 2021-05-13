Share the truth















Maricopa County deleted entire databases prior to turning over election equipment to the AZ Senate for the forensic audit now occurring. The Senate President Karen Fann today sent a letter to the County Election’s Board for an explanation. The letter can be seen on the tab below.

Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne asked the following questions on his Telegram channel:

Maricopa County purposefully deleted a directory full of election databases related to the past 2020 election cycle ~10 days before the election equipment was delivered to the @arizonaaudit. This is destruction of evidence and at least, contempt.

Why did security seals arrive cut and why were they placed at the bottom of the boxes? Why were security ballot bags not used by the County?

Is this the Counties customary practice for storing ballots?

AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich needs to get involved immediately. What is Maricopa County hiding? We need answers! @arizonaaudit The AZ Senate letter demanded… We have recently discovered that the entire “Database” directory from the D drive of the machine “EMSPrimary” has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for […]

Read the whole story at creativedestructionmedia.com

Share the truth













