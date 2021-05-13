Share the truth















I had the chance to interview Brandon Durham of the controversial feminist angering dating site venture, Dominion Dating. Part of the mission of Evangelical Dark Web is to equip Christians to thrive in an increasingly hostile culture. One of the key areas for this focus is family. And that means marriage. One of the problems I observe is that it’s a rough dating environment out there. Having been married young, I’ve largely avoided this, to which I am thankful. But when a Christian has a plan to create a new dating service to solve these issues, the potential needs to be explored.

Despite being a success story of online dating, Brandon sought to create his own platform recognizing that direct competitors marketed towards Christians do a pitiful job of screening out people who have no business claiming the mantel of Christ. And so Dominion Dating will create a screening process that will have the user have a pastoral recommendation from a church that is doctrinally sound.

Having turned off all of the feminists and other theological liberals, it stands a major concern that Dominion Dating will attract a lot of creeps who could get a pastoral recommendation, ie Josh Duggar. Dating sites naturally attract creeps and catfish. And Dominion Dating seems better equipped to address this concern by seeking to educate the user on safety, creating a reporting system, and a vetting system that could include a background check.

Another hard topic addressed is the “gift of singleness.” Many in Big Eva are trying to glamorize singleness as a gift. Brandon and I go through 1 Corinthians 7:8-9 and discuss how if a person has a romantic or sex drive, they are not called to singleness, and further explained the context of this chapter. Along those lines we also discussed the prolonging of marriage that is a societal notion that is paired with the glorification of singleness. The feminist mantra, “I’m a strong independent woman. I don’t need no man.” has bled into the church. Prolonging marriage and purity culture are incompatible. And this has been unhealthy to men in many regards, like pornography.

So who is the ideal candidate for Dominion Dating? A man that is faithful to Christ and involved in a local church. This man has embraced masculinity and forsaken effeminacy. He is looking for a wife to start a family. For women, the ideal candidate is similar. Except, instead of embracing masculinity, they embrace femininity.

Creating a dating platform that attract the discerning Christians needs to be repulsive to the feminist. Dominion Dating has successfully accomplished this, and hopefully they can execute their concept for its debut in August.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













