Hamas terrorists on Tuesday night (local time) launched 130 rockets from Gaza over Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city.

“We are now carrying out our promise,” Hamas’s armed wing said in a statement. “The Qassam Brigades are launching their biggest rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy’s targeting of residential towers.”

Air raid sirens were heard in and around the city.

VIDEO:

كتائب القسام تنفذ وحدها.. مئات الصواريخ على تل أبيب

تصوير: محمد هنية pic.twitter.com/ekCQ1InNGC — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 11, 2021

كتائب القسام تنفذ وحدها.. مئات الصواريخ على تل أبيب

تصوير: محمد هنية pic.twitter.com/ekCQ1InNGC — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 11, 2021

تصوير: محمد هنية pic.twitter.com/ekCQ1InNGC — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 11, 2021 The Iron Dome lit up the sky and intercepted the rockets.

VIDEO: Footage as the Gaza factions attempt to disrupt the precision Israeli defenses with overwhelming rocket attacks over main population centers around Tel Aviv this night pic.twitter.com/IlcIoz8Q3K — Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) May 11, 2021 Additional footage of the Iron Dome intercepting a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv: RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May […]

