Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Bestselling author Mollie Hemingway is ready to set the record straight on the 2020 election with a definitive account of what happened from the fiery showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden to the U.S. House and Senate races that determined the precarious balance of power we now see on Capitol Hill.

In Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections, Hemingway promises to reveal the backstory of the “devastating triple punch that took down the Trump presidency,” Regnery Publishing—a fellow Salem Media affiliate—announced Tuesday. “Americans who feel silenced, subjected, and betrayed are about to learn the truth about a scandalous election,” the publisher promises.

“What happened during the 2020 election deserves to be investigated and discussed,” noted Hemingway in a column announcing her book due out this September. “It must be investigated and discussed, not in spite of media and political opposition to it, but because of that opposition. That is why I am writing a book about what happened before, during, and after the 2020 presidential election.” If questioning the results of a presidential election were a crime, as many have recently said, nearly the entire Democratic Party and media establishment […]

