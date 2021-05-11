Share the truth















Republican state senator in Wisconsin, the higher ed committee chair, proposed unique solution to secure academic freedom, free expression

A sweeping new report by the chairman of the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges recommends a slate of new law changes to protect free speech and academic freedom on University of Wisconsin System campuses.

Sen. Roger Roth, a Republican from Appleton, released the 97-page report last week, which recommends civil immunity for public university administrators be modified in order to incentivize the leaders of UW System’s 26 schools to “more rigorously enforce existing policy relating to free expression.”

Under the plan, campus administrators, who may not be sued for certain actions taken in their official capacities, could now be held liable for violations of freedom of expression on campus. Currently universities are immune from civil lawsuits seeking damages, but the proposed changes, if passed, would allow plaintiffs to sue them as individuals.

“Crafting statutory exceptions to such immunities—for example, in cases relating to free speech rights under the state constitution— could create an incentive structure for UW System administrators to more rigorously enforce provisions of current UW System policy relating to free expression,” the report reads.

In a phone interview with […]

Read the whole story at www.thecollegefix.com

