Share the truth















“This Power Elite directly employs several millions of the country´s working force in its factories, offices and stores, controls many millions more by lending them the money to buy its products, and, through its ownership of the media of mass communication, influences the thoughts, the feelings and the actions of virtually everybody. To parody the words of W. Churchill, never have so many been manipulated so much by so few.”

~ Aldous Huxley, Robert S. Baker, James Sexton (2002). “Complete Essays: 1956-1963, and supplement, 1920-1948”, Ivan R. Dee Publisher

Huxley’s take on the control mechanisms present many decades ago were correct, but currently in this country alone, there are hundreds of millions that are under the spell of conditioning, indoctrination, and manipulation by the very few. It takes little effort or imagination in today’s environment to see just how weak and controlled are the American people, as they don masks, close their businesses, abandon family, tattle on their neighbors, adhere to all orders given them, and idly watch as their lives are at once controlled and destroyed in open sight. This is all happening for the sake of a fraud based on needless fear.

The initial step of this […]

Read the whole story at www.lewrockwell.com

Share the truth













