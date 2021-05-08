Share the truth















The “Angel of Death” they called him. He was SS physician Joseph Mengele, and he functioned “for the greater good” as a Nazi doctor under the orders of one Adolf Hitler. Yes, Mengele conducted horribly inhumane medical experiments on the Auschwitz concentration camp prisoners, most of whom were children. Hitler and Mengele were both perverted child abusers and psychotic freaks, not so much different than the dystopian doctor named Richard Pan (a.k.a. dictatorial tyrant) of California, who hasn’t yet been arrested for his domestic-terrorist-style approach to forced vaccination of California’s school children at gunpoint. He’s guilty of violating the Hippocratic oath thousands and thousands of times. Pan is the perfect example of what judges and prison wardens would refer to as a repeat offender.

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

Dr. Richard Pan is just like something right out of Communist China or the Black Mirror Netflix series (Marxist-style government and dystopian science fiction much like the CCP now). This guy is as evil as they come, but that’s what gets you to the top in Washington DC, and that looks like where Pan (Democrat Senator of California) is heading fast, according to the demented and perverted Biden camp. God only knows how many California children have been maimed and killed thanks to Pan’s promotion of chemical violence and vaccine violence perpetrated upon children. Any who violate Richard ‘Mengele’ Pan’s forced-medical-intervention mandates shall not attend school, public or private, in the state of California.

Pan first fell in love with mercury injections when he was a pediatrician. Then, he later helped propagandize the fake Measles pandemic so he could usher in the unconstitutional SB-277 back in 2015, the law that makes all California children get dirty vaccines no matter what, with no exemptions for medical, religious or personal reasons. Pan is the “Angel of Death” in California. He’s also known and the Mercury Joker, and for good reason.

Sinister Richard Pan, the ‘Mercury Joker,’ loves medical violence perpetrated on children for the ‘greater good’ (genocide)

Just like Joseph Mengele, Dr. Richard Pan has ZERO ethics, morals or concern for the safety of children. He loves medical experiments like mRNA, where children can die or get maimed from a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t even affect kids. Pan also functions as a key propagandist, politician, and puppet for the dirty vaccine industry, much like Paul Joseph Goebbels functioned as a Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda. Goebbels was one of Adolf Hitler’s most devoted freaks, just as Richard Pan will soon be a closest cohort of the Biden/CCP Regime that’s running Washington DC, HHS and the CDC.

Now Pan is cracking down on the social media giants, instructing them to call anyone who opposes vaccines “domestic terrorists” and banning all speech against vaccines from all social media platforms forever. Pan always says the exact opposite of his mission and values. He’ll claim he’s pro-1st-Amendment and pro-children’s safety and protecting people from ‘disinformation’ that endangers lives. Sure Mengele. Whatever you say. Forced vaccination is for the greater good, right? Should the Jews or Blacks be first to go? Is this Nazi Germany part II or a just fake race war in America? Are you partaking in the genocide and getting vaccinated yourself, Mr. Pan?

Joseph Mengele worked at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Human Genetics and Eugenics – that’s how he got promoted to the rank of SS Captain

In most governments, especially dictatorships, the more evil a person is, the higher they rise. In 1943, that’s exactly what took place for Joseph Mengele, who was so corrupt and evil that shortly after he was promoted to SS Captain, he got promoted again to become the highest ranking physician at Auschwitz concentration camp. Mengele not only hand-picked the humans he wanted to experiment on as they exited the trains, but he also was responsible for selecting all those who would be sent immediately to the gas chambers.

Mengele performed brutal, grisly and often lethal experiments on children. Just like Joseph Mengele, Dr. Richard Pan loves experimenting on innocent children, and that’s why he pushes for forced vaccination at gunpoint in California. Many of Pan’s ‘test subjects’ die as a result of these dirty, toxic inoculations, just as Joseph Mengele’s ‘patients’ died from infections, gangrene and invasive medical experimentation. Mengele carried out torture on over 1,000 child twins at Auschwitz as part of his warped idea of science, and at his ‘blood lab’ the kids were injected with germs and chemicals several times a week, as attested by survivors of the living nightmare.

Have no doubts, the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are a mass-medical experiment already being tested on more than 100 million people who, just like the Jews, had no idea what was REALLY taking place until it was too late.

Joseph Mengele and Richard Pan both endorse genocide by medical intervention through experimentation. That is why the Biden Regime loves Richard “The Mercury Joker” Pan, because he loves infecting children with poisons to make himself feel powerful. It’s the same Nazi racial theory being played out now in America, except instead of persecuting just the Jews and gypsies (gays), now it’s every citizen they can brainwash into volunteering for their own demise, starting with Blacks.

The Biden regime believes that all Americans are degenerates, and they need an evil ‘witch-doctor’ to lead the charge at HHS and the CDC. Will Richard Pan be the next Fraudulent Fauci? Currently, Pan is being considered as administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which operates as an arm of HHS. Pan will have more power to remove parental rights and health freedoms, but now on a national level instead of just in California.

Tune your internet frequency to ChemicalViolence.com for updates on how vaccines ARE the pandemic. Join forces with health freedom advocates and help stop evil Richard Pan from rising in power, like Joseph Mengele did.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













