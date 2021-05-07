Share the truth















Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is extremely popular with those who love to be told how to live their lives. Her authoritarian style has been helpful in getting votes from supporters of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other far-left radical Democrats. As for those who believe in science, freedom, and common sense, Whitmer’s reign has been less than spectacular.

But there’s hope on the horizon as a Republican who can truly compete is expected to throw his hat in the ring. Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to retire after eight years in the position. He was previously police chief in Portland, Maine, and Cincinnati. Before that he served on the Los Angeles police force. Now, he’s considering a run for Governor of Michigan. According to Politico:

Craig has spent recent days meeting with GOP leaders, including Ron Weiser, the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.

Word of Craig’s interest comes as the country grapples issues of race and policing following a year that saw high-profile killings of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. The May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis resulted in a national wave of protests and a renewed focus on police conduct.

Craig, who is Black, recently praised the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial in that case, saying, “the justice system worked.” But he said the case “was a stain on our profession” and said it was not “reflective” of law enforcement as a whole.

While Craig, a Detroit native who has been police chief since 2013, has said that police officers should be held “accountable for violating their oath and breaking the law,” he has also been an outspoken defender of law enforcement. He sharply criticized Detroit-area Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib after she tweeted in April that “policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist,” and there should be “no more policing.”

Craig called for Tlaib’s resignation in response, saying during an appearance on CNN that her comments were “reckless and disgusting.”

The election next year is expected to be hotly contested by several Republicans who are rumored to be considering a run, including two-time Senate candidate John James, conservative TV news anchor Tudor Dixon, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. NOQ Report is not prepared to make an endorsement at this time, though we can safely say McDaniel will not be anywhere near the top of our list.

Michigan is still considered by most to be a purple state. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and, based on likely widespread voter fraud in the state, lost in 2020. But Craig has several qualities that could put him over the top and return a Republican to the Governor’s mansion. He’s a Black law enforcement officer in Detroit which gives him credibility for the African-American vote that wants crime to drop. He’s an outsider; this would be his first run for public office. Perhaps most importantly, he has a no-nonsense attitude that may help him stand out against the charismatic group of other Republicans running.

According to 100 Percent Fed Up:

The Chief of Police of the City of Detroit, James Craig, plans to run against the state’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She’s been a disaster as governor by following the far-left agenda of keeping her state locked down for as long as possible. During the past year, the misery and destruction of businesses can only be blamed on Whitmer’s draconian lockdowns. If elected, Chief Craig would bring back the common sense that’s been lacking in the governor’s office with Whitmer. Politicizing the covid pandemic and ignoring common sense will ultimately mean the downfall of Whitmer.

…

Chief Craig has acknowledged he discussed a candidacy with Republican officials: “I’m a lifelong public servant. I want to continue to serve.”

Republicans have been looking for a good “crossover” candidate who appeals to both sides of the aisle, and Chief Craig fits the bill. He is a common-sense leader who has the respect of the community.

A Black, pro-law-and-order Republican candidate could be just the ticket to dethrone Queen Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan. We will be watching Chief James Craig very closely.

