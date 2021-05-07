Share the truth















Todd Erzen from The Steve Deace Show is no fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci. He went so far as to co-author a book about him titled, Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History. In it, he details the rampant hypocrisy surrounding the man, his policies, and the motivations driving him to continuously lie.

As the end of the day, Fauci is a narcissist. Both Erzen and I were split between whether he’s just a narcissist or an evil man at the same time, but at the very least we know he’s perpetuating the fear that has engulfed much of America surround the Covid-19 pandemic. But it isn’t just him. There is a clear cultish following that has surrounded him, pushing people to lash out, often physically, against those who dare to besmirch their perfect savior.

And therein lies the bigger problem. It isn’t just that Fauci is giving bad advice and has been from the beginning (other than when he initially said face masks wouldn’t do much good and could actually do harm). It’s worse that the cult of personality surrounding his legend has prompted a scourge of bad behavior from people. We see examples of it on social media every day where otherwise lucid people become face mask tyrants based almost solely on the word of a healthcare tyrant.

This more than anything else is destroying the fabric of America. It is tearing people apart and keeping us separated, not just physically but also ideologically. I have an aunt who won’t allow our family anywhere near them because we aren’t terrified of the disease as they are. They won’t even come around us if we wear face masks because we’re tainted by our ideology. It’s as if Covid-19 knows who isn’t scared of it and flocks to us like bears to honey, ready to engulf us and anyone foolish enough to be around as at the time.

Erzen proclaimed that he has not taken any of the Covid-19 vaccines and will not take one except at gunpoint. This sentiment is common amongst those of us who are aware of the fallacies surrounding the virus and the push to vaccinate the whole world. One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist or anti-vaxxer to have major concerns over experimental drugs that have not been FDA approved and that seem to cause dramatic side effects, including death, in many otherwise healthy people.

For a disease with a recovery rate of 99.91% for those under the age of 40, why take a bigger risk with gene-manipulating vaccines?

Here’s the brief description of the book, Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History:

Can liberty survive in the hands of one all-powerful, unchallenged, and unelected bureaucrat? It wasn’t too long ago that the average American didn’t know who Anthony Fauci was. Now, after the coronavirus has spread nationwide, he’s arguably the most powerful bureaucrat in American history. But is it dangerous for a free society to concentrate so much power in the hands of an unelected official? Who or what holds Fauci accountable?

Lest we forget, Fauci is just a man with all the weaknesses inherent in that status. It shouldn’t have to be said, but the way too many Americans have embraced his doctrine as infallible forces the reminder to be delivered. There are motivations detailed in the book that would open the eyes to many readers, even those who worship Fauci. Are they aware of his connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Did they know he’s been pushing for a pandemic since long before Covid-19 hit the radar? What’s up with his connections to the Cuomo family? Why was he a close family friend and confidant of Andrew Cuomo’s before, but suddenly he barely knows the guy? These are questions even fans of Fauci need to ask themselves, and the book has the answers.

Reviews of the book from prominent conservatives have been excellent:

“In his famous Farewell Address, President Eisenhower warned about allowing public policy to become captive to a scientific elite without regard to the principles of our constitutional system and the goals of a free society. Eisenhower was prescient. During the COVID crisis, states like New York that embraced unadulterated Faucism saw poor results across the board, while states that pursued an Eisenhower-style approach like Florida protected freedom and performed better in education, economy and health outcomes. Executives are elected to lead and make tough decisions, and such leadership cannot be outsourced to health bureaucrats like Fauci.” —Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

“In this important book the authors do the job our uninquisitive media has failed to do throughout this ordeal. Confirming with cited and sourced details the enemy of both liberty and logic the lockdowns have proven to be. Which also proves too much power in the hands of an unelected bureaucrat, regardless of his intentions, can no longer be our new normal.” —U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

“Steve Deace is a true patriot whose zeal for liberty is undeniable. Every day, Steve walks the walk when it comes to fighting for Americans’ fundamental rights. This book is written with a keen understanding of the pain and devastation we’ve all seen throughout this pandemic. Throughout, Steve’s passion for protecting Americans’ freedoms is ever-present.” —U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (TX)

“This is an important book, to both get answers to how we got here and to help us never succumb to something like this ever again. Permitting unelected bureaucrats to hold this much power indefinitely doesn’t end well.” —Mark Levin, New York Times best-selling author and talk show host

“In their typical fashion, Steve Deace and Todd Erzen spare no expense in pursuit of truth. We’ve been told a lot of things during this pandemic, and a lot of them contradict each other. This book uses documented data and sources to cut through the clutter, most of it Fauci’s, and bring us to a place of reason and science.” —Glenn Beck, New York Times bestselling author and Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster

Todd Erzen and Steve Deace have put together an incredible read at the right time. America needs to know the truth about a man who is not held to account for his narcissistic actions… yet. Will America wake up to the Faucian Bargain soon?

Watch this show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













