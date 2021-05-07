Share the truth















After Pfizer skipped animal trials for their new mRNA coronavirus vaccine, they began using various doses of foreign mRNA to experiment on human test subjects. This foreign vaccine mRNA stops the innate transcription process in human cells, providing new instructions for protein synthesis which basically overwrites the innate genetic expression from the body’s own DNA.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

The foreign vaccine mRNA halts the natural protein synthesis in human cells, blocking cells from producing the amino acid sequences that they typically build for the proteins that are needed in the body. The foreign vaccine mRNA circumvents the innate intelligence of the human body, instructing the ribosomes of the cells to instead churn out spike proteins (properties from the coronavirus bio-weapon).

In the study design documents furnished by Pfizer, scientists warn of “occupational exposure” to the vaccinated in a 24-hour monitoring period. What might be transmitted by the vaccinated, if occupational exposure is of concern? Why did Pfizer keep this limited occupational exposure data separate from the clinical study?

Pfizer documents warn of potential adverse events from occupational exposure to the vaccinated

According to Pfizer’s own study design documents, scientists were concerned about “occupational exposure” to the recently vaccinated test subjects. Under section “8.3.5.3. Occupational Exposure” Pfizer warns that caretakers and close contacts of the recently vaccinated could be exposed to the spike proteins that are translated and synthesized in the cells of the vaccinated. During the clinical trials, Pfizer instructed researchers to monitor for severe adverse events in the vaccinated and in the unvaccinated people who were exposed to the vaccinated. What does “occupational exposure” entail? The mRNA vaccines do not shed live viruses, so what exactly is being transmitted from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated?

“When such exposures happen, the investigator must report them to Pfizer safety within 24 hours of becoming aware of when they happened, regardless of whether or not there is an associated secondary adverse event. However, Pfizer said the information does not pertain to the participant involved in the study, so it can be “kept separate from the study.”

The environmental exposure data extends to females who are found breastfeeding after being exposed to the vaccinated. “An example of environmental exposure during breastfeeding is a female family member or healthcare provider who reports that she is breastfeeding after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.”

The environmental exposure data includes any “male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact” and then “exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.” It appears that scientists are worried about the potential for spike proteins to transmit through semen or though the aerosols or the skin of the vaccinated person.

A freedom of information act request (FOIA) should be immediately filed with Pfizer to access this concealed environmental exposure data and determine whether adverse events did occur in people who were merely exposed to the vaccinated in the first 24 hours after exposure. (Related: Pfizer’s own documents admit covid vaccines will shed infectious particles to others.)

Why are we experimenting with innate genetic expression and halting the body’s natural protein synthesis?

Protein synthesis is a continuous process carried out by the cells. These proteins may come in the form of enzymes, which are needed to facilitate biochemical reactions. These proteins can be antibodies, which help the immune system fight infections. The proteins produced by cells can be structural proteins that provide support for connective tissues or they can be contractile proteins that help with muscle contraction and movement. Proteins can also be hormones, which help coordinate bodily functions. Proteins are also used for transportation; for example, hemoglobin proteins transport oxygen through the blood. DNA-associated proteins are produced to regulate chromosome structure during cell division and/or play a role in regulating future genetic expression. The mRNA vaccines put these natural processes on hold, forcing the body to produce something that is not beneficial to the body at all – properties of a coronavirus bio-weapon.

The various proteins, whether they are hormonal, structural or antibodies, are designed to benefit the human body, providing vital functions for life. So why would scientists dare to interfere in this natural process, forcing the body to create foreign spike proteins that are nothing more than inflammatory toxins? This process effectively trains the immune responsive cells to attack the body’s own process of protein synthesis. The ensuing inflammation on the cell surface is not accounted for.

Are immune responsive cells always able to differentiate these foreign spike proteins from the various proteins that the body synthesizes for vital functions? What if the immune responsive cells fail to neutralize these spike proteins and the foreign spike proteins go on to interfere with vital processes in the body? What are the consequences of training the immune cells to attack one of the most important functions of the cells? What if the foreign vaccine mRNA translation process continues unabated, creating perpetual inflammation and autoimmune issues? How does foreign mRNA affect genetic expression over time? Does the injected mRNA change how the cells read the innate genetic code from the DNA in the future?

On a much larger scale, do these spike proteins transmit from person-to-person, through inhalation, body fluids, blood donation, or skin-to-skin contact?

Learn more about experimental vaccines and environmental exposure from these five incredible doctors:

Sources include:

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













