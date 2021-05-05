Share the truth















Before the Covid vaccines were released to the public, the storyline coming from “experts” was that they would be the pathway to get things back to normal. Fast forward to today and nothing seems normal despite months of vaccinations. But as Joe Biden and most politicians (along with mainstream and social media) try to shame vaccine-skeptics into taking the experimental shots, one nation gives us a glimpse of our future when we achieve the 60%+ vaccinated milestone.

That glimpse isn’t a very good one.

The tiny nation of Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has the highest density of vaccinated citizens in the world. Over 60% of their residents have received full Covid vaccinations, so one would expect they would be well on their way to reaching normalcy by now. Instead, they are experiencing a spike in new Covid cases that’s so bad, they’re going into full lockdown mode once again.

The nation of under 100,000 people is a popular tourist destination, so the government sprung into action to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Their economy required them to be considered as safe as possible to maintain their biggest industry, so the people generally embraced the vaccination agenda. It isn’t just to protect those who are vaccinated, but also those who are not. That’s the point of vaccines, to slow the spread and make a disease fade away as a result of herd immunity.

It didn’t happen. Instead, they’ve seen a spike of over 50% increase in cases just since April 28. The government is baffled, holding a press conference to announce the new round of lockdowns. Officials at the press conference gave little detail on what could be behind the infection surge other than to say people were taking fewer precautions against the virus than before and the surge may be due to celebrations after Easter.

But if these vaccines worked as billed, there would be no need for such precautions. This is why many, including the United States, are lowering expectations for the vaccines. Instead of saying they will keep their recipients safe, the new narrative is that they will reduce chances of more severe infections. Currently, 99.91% of people under the age of 40 fully recover from the disease if infected. In other words, the world is being compelled to take vaccines, lock down the economies, wear face masks, and perform other protocols for a disease that will kill 7-9 more people per 10,000 infections than the flu.

News that the vaccines are not very effective only exacerbates the frustration tens of millions of Americans are feeling as a result of horrible policies being promoted by both political parties, though most acutely by Democrats.

According to Bloomberg:

Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated more of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, has closed schools and canceled sporting activities for two weeks as infections surge.

The measures, which include bans on the intermingling of households and the early closure of bars, come even as the country has fully vaccinated more than 60% of its adult population with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The curbs are similar to those last imposed at the end of 2020.

“Despite of all the exceptional efforts we are making, the Covid-19 situation in our country is critical right now, with many daily cases reported last week,” Peggy Vidot, the nation’s health minister, said at a press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, discussing vaccines has become nearly impossible as mainstream media refuses to allow guests to say anything negative about them. Big Tech platforms censor discussions. Just yesterday, Dr. Joseph Mercola announced he was being forced to pull down all of his articles about Covid-19 and the vaccines.

According to Infowars:

A total of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine were donated by India as part of its “Vaccine Diplomacy” programme, with another 40,000 doses bought by the island nation.

The tourist-reliant economy was among the first to reopen to international travel after embarking on its ambitious vaccine programme.

On 20 April, Seychelles revised its travel guidelines, asking travellers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to produce vaccination certificates to be eligible for a tourist visa. The nation has a ban on incoming passengers from Brazil, in view of the Brazilian COVID strain.

Seychelles Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon, who was also present at Tuesday’s conference, told reporters that 16 percent of the active COVID cases were those of foreigners, stopping short of giving out their nationalities.

“There are currently 1,068 active cases numbers, among which 84 percent are Seychellois and 16 percent are foreigners. Some 65 percent of the active cases are unvaccinated or have received only one dose, whilst the remaining have taken both doses”, she was quoted as saying by the Seychelles News Agency.

They said vaccines would bring things back to normal. What they really meant was that vaccines were going to be part of the new normal, one that embraces draconian lockdowns and ineffective face mask protocols.

