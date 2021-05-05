Share the truth















What has WND been through after 24 years of being America’s first independent, alternative online news enterprise? What HASN’T it been through?

Article by Joseph Farah from WND.

That’s right. Today, May 5, 2021, we begin our monumental 25th year of continuous circulation.

The path to a quarter century of operation has never been strewn with rose petals. No sir. Uh-uh. No way!

There have repeatedly been existential crises that have been overcome through prayer and bona fide miraculous solutions. Believe me – we’re on the cusp of one now.

One came very early on when the infamous dot-com bomb hit. WND had raised only about $4 million in investment capital by 2001. The plan all along was to do a more sizable second round of financing – anywhere from $10 million to $30 million. But when the internet lost its sheen, resulting in the bankruptcy of many more well-financed web properties, we knew there was no option for us to raise capital.

Overnight we were forced to do something very difficult for a startup enterprise – live within our means, beginning immediately. It was not easy. No one had really figured out how to make money on the internet. We always assumed the first goal was to grab the audience and rely on advertising revenues, as we did in the newspaper business. But, in 2001, internet advertising was almost non-existent. It was hardly even a factor. So we looked at our revenues and virtually overnight began living within them.

It meant major cuts in staff with the core employees doing more with less. And that’s when God blessed us – with unanticipated and unforeseen new revenue growth! There have been half a dozen more crises along the way – all of them survived through prayer and supernatural resolutions.

And what have we accomplished along the way?

One of the proudest moments for me was our sustained coverage of the Terri Schiavo case. WND was the only news outlet that covered the saga of this young, disabled woman, who was eventually starved to death by court order, for two years before it became, for a short time, the biggest story in the world. I am convinced that without that coverage, few would even know the name Terri Schiavo today. She might have died in obscurity, and the great debate over the sanctity of life that her sacrifice inspired might have been limited to local backwater courtrooms.

More recently, WND set the standard – and is still doing so – in coverage of the killing of another innocent: Miriam Carey, a young black dental hygienist from Connecticut who was gunned down by Secret Service and Capitol Police on the streets of Washington for making a wrong turn near the White House. WND did the kind of journalism in this case that inspired me to become a reporter, to devote my life to news, to feel like I had the best job in the world. This case isn’t over – and won’t be – until the cover-up is fully exposed and her family receives justice.

Everyone knows the name Loretta Lynch today – the former attorney general under Barack Obama. But WND knew her work before she ever became the highest law enforcement official in the land. She was a federal prosecutor in New York who oversaw the terror-financing and money-laundering case against the biggest bank in the world – HSBC. In one of the best investigative series we ever did, WND exposed HSBC’s hyper-criminal practices with the help of an inside whistleblower. Unfortunately, few noticed. But HSBC did and used its power to shut down WND for a period of hours so the public could not view one of the most sensational scoops. My only regret was not suing the bank for that additional illegal act within the statute of limitations.

WND became the first online news agency to be granted standing press credentials to cover the U.S. Capitol. But it wasn’t easy. It took two years of lobbying and ultimately a personal lawsuit threat against the credentialing board members for obstructing WND’s First Amendment rights. This action broke ground for all other alternative news sites in the future.

I can’t forget WND’s dogged pursuit of Barack Obama’s eligibility issue, culminating in its book “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” going to No. 1 at Amazon, forcing the White House to retrieve what it claimed was the legitimate document from Hawaii a day later. The pursuit of this story, it should be recalled, got Donald Trump involved in arguably his first major controversial political act.

This was a turning point for the nation!

And then came Trump’s victory as the president of the United States in 2016. My wife and I attended his first inauguration in January 2017. We had high hopes that he would straighten out the country. His speech was beautiful. We were already facing the threat of absolute tyranny imposed by the Tech Oligarchy, but I had trust that Trump would prevent the decimation of American freedom in his term of office – if he had the time.

By the middle of his first term, we began to see he was nearing an absolute miracle! Trump was showing he was the best American president of all time. The only thing I feared was that Big Tech Tyranny would not be reined in.

Then the unexpected happened to me. I had my first stroke – a minor one. Then, tragically, a devastating series of FOUR! I was left speechless and unable to write. My wife stepped in as chief operating office while I concentrated on healing. It was a long shot at best – and meanwhile, Google, Facebook and Amazon had their way with us. The toll? Over the next year, I watched from the sidelines as America stood at the brink during what was literally the best of times and the worst. For the first time, I was reduced to spectator status.

I went through hell – and the company lost revenues at a record pace. We went from $15 million in annual revenues to about $1 million. We lost our book division, our film division and more as we teetered toward bankruptcy. But the first independent online news service survived and reinvented itself as best it could – adding a nonprofit component, the WND News Center, and tax-deductibility to sustain its unique journalistic niche.

Then there was another calamity – COVID-19. It may have been part of a diabolical attack on the world when it was devised in China. Or it was an inconvenient accident of which Beijing took full advantage. Whatever it was, it left America reeling and the cabal of Tech Tyrants running things.

So, how did WND come into being? I ran the Sacramento Union from 1990 through 1992. It was something of a legend. The oldest daily newspaper west of the Mississippi River, it counted Mark Twain, Herb Caen and Bret Harte among its famous contributors. It offered a unique news perspective that appealed to a geographically broad audience. It boasted the late great Rush Limbaugh as a daily columnist – the only newspaper in America to do so. I also collaborated with him on his second book – “See, I Told You So.”

But despite attracting people from all over the nation, it was still only a NEWSPAPER – doomed to failure. That’s what gave me the idea for WND, or WorldNetDaily, in 1997. The time was right to harness the power of the internet to deliver news electronically to readers all over the country, and indeed all over the world.

I had been frustrated by the fact that we had big demand for the innovative paper we had created in Sacramento from all over California and, indeed, across the United States. But there was no way to get the paper efficiently and cost-effectively to consumers outside our traditional delivery area. At the same time, I had been visiting the Silicon Valley and was becoming aware of the emerging technologies and what they indicated was possible in the near term for disseminating digital information anywhere. That’s when I began planning what I then called an electronic newspaper.

The fledgling website quickly established itself as a powerhouse in traffic, rivaling almost every major U.S. newspaper in audience in its first two years and throughout its 24-year history. We did it for years by combining aggregated content in the style of the DrudgeReport with best original reporting by a slew of talented journalists.

We watched as the internet showed it had the power to loosen the stranglehold the mainstream media had on the news industry, leveling the playing field for more media competition across America and around the world. And competition was exactly what the mainstream media needed because they were forgetting their main purpose.

Because, as everyone in the press once understood, the central role of the free press in a free society is to serve as a watchdog on government and other powerful institutions. That’s why America’s founders uniquely guarded in the First Amendment the practices of the free press as a guardian of liberty and another check and balance on government power.

But the Tech Tyrants have proved to be something like a Satanic conspiracy. But we know how Satanic conspiracies fail. We still have our commitment to the God of Israel! Hallelujah!

We’re down but not out. I see a renaissance on the horizon. Trump will be back after being cheated out of reelection.

At 67, I’m not a kid any more. But I’m giving WND my all for the time I have. Pray for us. Pray for Donald Trump, who has proven to be the only man capable of taking on the Tech Tyrants. Join with us. Support us. We’re not through. We’re still here. We plan on ushering in better times for America!

Make America Great Again, indeed – in the name of God!

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

